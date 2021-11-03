Getting cheesy at the Utah Cheese Awards

It’s about to get cheesy! The annual Utah Cheese Awards Banquet is coming up, and Steve Jerman came by GTU to talk about the event and what people can expect.

The Utah Cheese Awards is an annual competition that covers the entire Mountain West region’s cheese and other related foods. In August, makers submit their cheeses to their respective categories — cheddar, feta, blue cheese, mozzarella, etc.– which are then judged by food-conscious individuals, and the cheeses are awarded respectively. There also are awards for non-cheese products that pair well with a variety of cheeses like jams, crackers, fruits nuts, and more.

As far as the best way to try cheeses — Jerman says there’s not a science to it, but the best way to try cheese is to pair it with a cracker and jam. Charcuterie boards have also risen to popularity again this year and this is the perfect place to get the best ingredients for your holiday board. When it comes to what his personal favorite cheese is, Jerman joked, “That’s like asking your favorite kid.”

If you are a cheese lover interested in attending the tasting reception and medal ceremony it will take place November 11, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. at Bewilder Brewing (445 S 400 W, Salt Lake City, Utah). The event is 21+ and tickets are available here.

For more information check out the Utah Cheese Banquet website, Facebook and contact Steve at (435) 213-5444.