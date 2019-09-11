Getting a taste of India at Saffron Circle

Deena was out and about at Saffron Circle trying some authentic Indian cuisine. Saffron tells a story with it’s distinct experience. Each location tells a different story through the décor and food.

Saffron Circle is a unique restaurant that gives you a glimpse of India without the price of a plane ticket. The best part is, there’s a buffet that allows you to taste ALL of their amazing food and flavors.

If you would like to try Saffron Circle they are located at 4594 W Partridge Hill Ln in Riverton or for more information about them visit their website www.saffronvalley.com