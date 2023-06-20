Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) is changing the game when it comes to getting a job. This new technology can help you build your resume and write the perfect cover letter! Anne Ahola Ward, CEO of CircleClick, discussed with us how A.I. assists you in finding jobs of your interest and prep help for interviews.

One of the websites she suggests is Job Scan, which uses the information from your resume and an A.I. feature that matches your skill set to thousands of different careers that prioritize those skills you possess to find your perfect job. Many A.I. programs can help coach you in preparing for an interview by asking you about your soft skills and personal questions. Based on your answers, A.I. will give you feedback on improving your interview skills. Lastly, an A.I. site, “Try It On,” helps you to create a headshot to include in your resume.

Tune in to learn all about how A.I. can help you land your next job. For more information on A.I. tips and tricks, see CircleClick on social media @circleclickmedia.