Getting a handle on nutrition this Halloween

Trish Brimhall of Nutrition Intent joined us to talk fall foods and Nutrition this Halloween. October has all sorts of options with fall flavors, managing candy realistically, and looking ahead, all sorts of holiday meal info!

All can be tailored to COVID life. For example, with family meals, people may be feeling burned out with eating at home, but there are the reasons to keep your family around the dinner table, and Trish has some great tips to keep the nutrition high and food budget low.

With Fall flavors or holiday favorites, Trish is emphasizing the immune-boosting effects of favorite fall flavors. And with Halloween (regardless of COVID), candy will no doubt be entering the picture. Hear her tips on managing it in a safe, realistic way, so that we get our fix without going overboard.

Another relevant topic is home lunch. With so much online school, keeping a solid lunch routine is key for your home students. We loved her advice, and we know you will, too!

