Is finding the perfect swimsuit harder than it needs to be? Dani Slaugh, a certified image consultant, and personal stylist joined GTU hour one to give tips on how to shop for swimwear that fits your shape!

Are sunny skies calling your name? Are they expecting you in swimwear? Before you go through Rapunzel style mood swings about getting into a polka-dot bikini, take a deep breath, ponder your beautiful body that takes you to that sunny vacay and answer these four questions:

1. Large or small bust? Full-busted women need some extra support. Try under-wire tops or a suit designed for long torsos as you may need extra fabric. If you are smaller chested, try a halter neckline, or a high boat neck style.

2. Long or short torso? One solid line of color visually elongates a shorter torso, while two pieces cause a longer torso to visually appear shorter.

3. Wider waist size? If you’re wider than you want to be in the waist, look for diagonal stripes, ruching, or color blocking with the dark panel on the outside. Design details like the grommets on the right draw the eye up and around the face while the extra fabric camouflages fullness in the waist

4. Side thighs? There are two options with this one as well. You can wear a longer swimsuit with a skirt or shorts but also bring the focus up with design contrast on the top half with darker, duller colors on the bottom.

