Get your tan on with a fun outdoor workout routine

Stefhanie Iliff, Self Love and Mindset Coach, Podcast Host, Motivational Speaker, and Fitness Influencer, came by again to show us a fun workout routine that you can do outside.
Make exercise for YOU, don’t do it because you have to, or as a punishment, do it to enjoy it and enjoy the moment as a way to honor yourself. Think of it as a form of meditation a way of pushing through past limiting beliefs.
HIIT Outside Workout
30-second intervals 30-second rest
Repeat Series as many times as you want or for 30 minutes
-Sprint/ Run In Place
-REST
-Jump Squats
-REST
-LEG TUCKS
-REST
-HIGH PLANK AB KICKS
-REST
-HICH PLANK AB KICKS
-REST
-LUNGE TO SQUAT
-REST
-REPEAT
Watch the segment to see Stefhanie in action, and find her online, IG, FB, and Podcast.