Get your tan on with a fun outdoor workout routine

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Stefhanie Iliff, Self Love and Mindset Coach, Podcast Host, Motivational Speaker, and Fitness Influencer, came by again to show us a fun workout routine that you can do outside.

Make exercise for YOU, don’t do it because you have to, or as a punishment, do it to enjoy it and enjoy the moment as a way to honor yourself. Think of it as a form of meditation a way of pushing through past limiting beliefs.

HIIT Outside Workout

30-second intervals 30-second rest

Repeat Series as many times as you want or for 30 minutes

-Sprint/ Run In Place

-REST

-Jump Squats

-REST

-LEG TUCKS

-REST

-HIGH PLANK AB KICKS

-REST

-HICH PLANK AB KICKS

-REST

-LUNGE TO SQUAT

-REST

-REPEAT

Watch the segment to see Stefhanie in action, and find her online, IG, FB, and Podcast.