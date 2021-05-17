Get your tan on with a fun outdoor workout routine

Stefhanie Iliff, Self Love and Mindset Coach, Podcast Host, Motivational Speaker, and Fitness Influencer, came by again to show us a fun workout routine that you can do outside.

Make exercise for YOU, don’t do it because you have to, or as a punishment, do it to enjoy it and enjoy the moment as a way to honor yourself. Think of it as a form of meditation a way of pushing through past limiting beliefs. 

HIIT Outside Workout 

30-second intervals 30-second rest 

Repeat Series as many times as you want or for 30 minutes 

-Sprint/ Run In Place 

-REST 

-Jump Squats 

-REST 

-LEG TUCKS 

-REST 

-HIGH PLANK AB KICKS 

-REST 

-HICH PLANK AB KICKS 

-REST

-LUNGE TO SQUAT 

-REST 

-REPEAT 

Watch the segment to see Stefhanie in action, and find her online, IG, FB, and Podcast.  

