Get your kids outdoors with this fun summer event

You go to your local Walmart every week. You might know which aisles to get the best soups and breads, or where to look for the sweetest deals, but what you might not know is how Walmart gives back. Walmart not only strives to be a part of their community, but they also focus on contributing to it. Laurie Smalling Letts, the senior director and community relations of Walmart, met with us to discuss how they show gratitude to the community.



Walmart has been giving $17.1 million to local organizations in 2018, including cash and donations from stores, clubs and the Walmart foundation. They donated 9.4 million pounds of food in Utah, which created 7.8 million meals for Utahns. They also have a CMN campaign with Primary Children’s Hospital, where people can donate through them and help patients at Primary Children’s.

Not only has Walmart donated to their community, but they also want to get involved with them.

Right now, they are planning their latest project, the Every Kid Outdoors Summer Kickoff event. This is set up in conjunction with the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development and The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salt Lake.

This event is the perfect way to kick off the summer, and get your little ones to enjoy the outdoors! Children will be able to become “Every Kid Outdoor Explorers” and there will be various games for kids to play, Walmart and Lifetime Products to give away, booths and more!

The activities that your children learn at this event can be ones that they bring home and do with you! These are fun things that can be done in backyards, schools, state and national parks, forests or public lands.

The Every Kids Outdoors Summer Kickoff event will be Friday, June 21 from 4-6 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter in Taylorsville. Learn more at https://www.walmart.com/

This story includes sponsored content.