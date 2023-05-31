Salt Lake City, UT (Good Things Utah) – Get your kids moving with a fun fitness camp that helps build a foundation of healthy habits and exercise that will last a lifetime! Founder Sally Johnson and Coach Shelby Castleton showed us what a fitness camp would look like.

Camp Fit Kids was created in memory of Sally Johnson’s son Cameron. He inspired her to create a fitness program for kids of all levels to enjoy exercise, learn about hard work and stay active while having fun. Camps include one hour of fitness and one hour of open swimming. The fitness portion focuses on speed, agility, core strength, and age-appropriate strength training while teaching proper form. See what these kids are up to by clicking here.

If your kid would enjoy this training year-round, you’re in luck! Camp Fit Kids offers a year-round camp for athletes looking to get stronger, faster, and have a great deal of fun, with some of the proceeds going to local charities and helping needy families.

There are two summer camps to choose from. The first camp will run from June 13th – June 29th, with the second camp running from July 11th – July 27th. Each camp will hold classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

To register your kids for a life-changing fitness camp, visit https://www.campfitkids.com/.