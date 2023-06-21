Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Swim safety is a bubbling topic this summer on how to best prepare your family for fun water activities. We were joined by Ashley Clark and Bubbles from Goldfish Swim School in the studio today to talk about swimming safety.

Goldfish Swim School teaches kids starting from just 4 months to 12 years old how to swim and be safer in and around the water. They focus on water safety and teach a gentle introduction in all of their classes.

Goldfish Swim School also teaches Jump Start Clinics during the summer! Get your little ones in the water for classes everyday for 1 week and see the difference it can make. The swim school isn’t just for learning the basics though; get your kids involved with their Swim Force competitive team and participate in quarterly swim meets.

Sign your kids up for a free trial class! Goldfish Swim School has locations in East Salt Lake, South Jordan, and American Fork.

For more, visit GoldfishSwimSchool.com.