Get your kids excited for back to school by personalizing their experience

Anna Rose, a DIY Expert of The How-To Gal, loves getting her kids excited about going back to school; she came by to show us how to personalize our kid’s experiences to help them express themselves.

-Together with her kids, they customize school items to help express their budding personalities. It changes every year as they grow and styles change.

-She always makes a handmade item to document their first day of school. They are reluctant participants, but she loves seeing how much they change each year.

