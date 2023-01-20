SALT LAKE CITY, UT (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get instant comfort from sickness, hangovers, etc. with the vitamin bar.

It’s a company that brings nutrients to you. They have anything from anti-nausea to straight vitamin C. One great thing about the Vitamin bar is that they can go straight to your home, or you can go to their small location. The benefits of IV therapy are that you can get that once a month appointment and your body will feel so healthy. If you are sick, it’s nice to get a 15-minute cure with the medicine, which they also include.

Today we are joined by Courtney Shur and Erin Allen to talk about a fun opportunity to get the vitamin bar while you’re at the Sundance Film Festival. They are going to be out there making calls to homes and to their store. If you get sick from the altitude, they can help with that. For a discount, when you call in tell them that you saw them on GTU, and they will give a 15% discount. Plus a free B12 shot with your purchase.

