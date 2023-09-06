SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – You already know pets love, honor and protect us, but studies have shown that pet ownership is associated with increased exercise and fitness levels, lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, decreased stress and greater overall happiness and well-being.

That’s why Optum is hosting the “Pup-arrazzi” dog and owner photo booth at the American Heart Association’s Heart & Stroke Walk on Saturday, September 23rd at Sugar House Park.

The Heart & Stroke Walk brings together families, co-workers, and friends to have fun while raising funds to save lives from heart disease and stroke, the nation’s no. 1 and no. 5 killers.

Bring your pups and join us for the Heart & Stroke Walk. Visit www.heartwalkutah.org to register!

Optum is proud to serve as sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Live Fierce. Take Action program, which invites people to make small changes and take control of their health to feel better.

Visit Optum.com/Utah for more information.

