SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Are you ready to get your hands dirty and spruce up your garden with unique and beautiful plants? Then mark your calendars because Red Butte Garden’s Annual Spring Plant Sale is just around the corner!

Kara Hastings, the greenhouse coordinator, and Crystal Kim, the horticulture program manager, are excited to announce the much-anticipated event, which will take place on May 12 and 13 at the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre in Salt Lake City. Members can enjoy early access on Friday, May 12 from 1-8 pm, but must pre-register, while the sale will be open to the public on Saturday, May 13 from 9 am-3 pm, with no registration required.

There will be plants that you won’t find anywhere else! From heirloom vegetables to native plants and waterwise plants, there is something for every gardening enthusiast. Many of the plants available for sale are grown onsite in the Red Butte Garden greenhouse, so you can be sure that they are well-suited to thrive in Utah’s climate. And if you have any questions about the plants, experts will be on hand to answer them.

You can find all the details about plant lists, parking information, and more at redbuttegarden.org or by following @redbuttegarden on social media.