Get your funk on with a store that is filled to the brim

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Dawn Rowberry and Amber Tolbert, Owners of Funky Junk came by to talk about their creative store.

Funky Junk is a creative cooperative with 9 mini businesses rolled into one fabulous store! We specialize in furniture, decor, and one of the kinds! You will always find our store filled to the brim with new, vintage, upcycled, handmade, and antique items. New arrivals daily! New furniture multiple times each week. A real eclectic, treasure, kind of store! We have gifts for all occasions.

We carry amazing everyday, seasonal, and holiday decor. We always have a new sale every month with at least three different items that are featured on sale each month. A different category of furniture is also included in our monthly sale. We love our customers and want them to have the best shopping experience ever!

We are located in West Jordan at 1664 West 9000 South. Our store hours are 10 am to 6 pm Monday-Saturday.

Funky Junk is located, 1664 West 9000 South, West Jordan

They are celebrating our 5th anniversary in May. We are celebrating with a big Anniversary sale. Everything in the store for one day will be 20% off. Furniture included.

Check out Funky Junk online, IG, and FB. Where you will always find their monthly coupon! You can use it every time you shop at their store for one item.