Get your car repaired at AAMCO

We’re in the thick of summer and the car breaks down. What do you do? Surae sits down with Rod Waller and Kurt Woof from AAMCO to talk about how AAMCO can help those unforeseen car troubles.

AAMCO offers a free prep-check to make sure your cars are ready for those end of summer vacays. They check all the fluids, belts and the hoses.

Now, AAMCO is offering a 12-month interest free credit card to better aid you in those spur of the moment repairs. With this 12-month interest free credit card you can better manage the repair and the payment.

Stuck on the road is not where you want to be worrying about your car repairs. Be prepared! AAMCO has 10 locations across the Wasatch Front.

Right now AAMCO is offering a 50% off transmission safeguard service. Regularly priced at $189.99. They also are doing a free air-conditioning check. Get it while it’s hot! (The deals, not your car.)

For more information, check out AAMCOutah.com

This story includes sponsored content.