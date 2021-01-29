Get up off the couch and get moving with this motivational fitness guru!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

It’s time to get up off the couch, put the laundry on hold and workout with Ezekiel Andrew! In today’s Fitness Friday we have this theatre pro and fitness guru whipping us into shape. He says make the small deposits. Commit, and stay in it. Doubt only occupies the space and time you allow it. So does faith. Choose wisely. Keep playing. Value the kid within. 1 is better than 0.

We had an absolute blast with Ezekiel! He’s available for consultations and fitness advice by email ezekielandrew87@gmail.com Join his Booty Bootcamp beginning February 1, 2021 where you’ll tone and shape the booty. Yes men, you too! Only 15 mins a day, February 1-14.

Demonstrations to be aired on Facebook: Ezekiel Andrew, and IG: @phyzeke_health_and_fitness

Light stretching 50 Jumping jacks 20 toe touches 20 squats Pyramid push-ups 20 sit-ups/20 obliques 30 sec. plank