Get up off the couch and get moving with this motivational fitness guru!

It’s time to get up off the couch, put the laundry on hold and workout with Ezekiel Andrew! In today’s Fitness Friday we have this theatre pro and fitness guru whipping us into shape. He says make the small deposits. Commit, and stay in it. Doubt only occupies the space and time you allow it. So does faith. Choose wisely. Keep playing. Value the kid within. 1 is better than 0.
We had an absolute blast with Ezekiel! He’s available for consultations and fitness advice by email ezekielandrew87@gmail.com Join his Booty Bootcamp beginning February 1, 2021 where you’ll tone and shape the booty. Yes men, you too! Only 15 mins a day, February 1-14.
Demonstrations to be aired on Facebook: Ezekiel Andrew, and IG: @phyzeke_health_and_fitness
- Light stretching
- 50 Jumping jacks
- 20 toe touches
- 20 squats
- Pyramid push-ups
- 20 sit-ups/20 obliques
- 30 sec. plank