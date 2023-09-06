Soren Simonsen, Executive Director of the Jordan River Commission, and Brian Tonetti share the details of the Get to the River Festival, a month-long festival of activities that showcase the conservation, preservation education and recreational activities across the Jordan River Parkway.

One of the signature festival events, the Range 2 River Relay, is fun and engages participants at many different modes; cycling, paddling and running. It’s also a great opportunity to learn about the Jordan River watershed and watershed health. Brian tells us all skill levels are welcome to participate and cheer on.

Soren tells us this weekend the activities are part of the 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance, with many Jordan River related projects and conservation activities happening in and around the Jordan River Parkway on Saturday, September 9th.

www.gettotheriver.org