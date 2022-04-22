Brandon Armstrong nailed it as our GTU guest announcer this morning! At the end of the show we put him in the hot seat with a get-to-know-you! He competed in DWTS season six at age thirteen with Brittany Cherry, and won! While not the first black pro, Brandon is the first African-American pro to compete on the show, given that Keo Motsepe is South African.

We hear about his engagement, wedding plans, what he’d be doing if dancing wasn’t an option, what his spirit animal is, and how many kids he’d want! We had a blast with him here, and hope he comes by again soon!

Follow along with Brandon on IG @brandonarmstrong