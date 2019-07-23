Get the St. Tropez look

In the south of France is the glamorous coastal town St. Tropez, which is goals for everything. It’s known for its beaches, night life and of course, fashion! Nick Scott gave us the rundown on how to bring a piece of St. Tropez into your closet with these fashion looks.

St. Tropez fashion is everywhere right now. It’s easy to see why — what’s not to love with a style that is chic and versatile? Nick pointed out what makes St. Tropez style really pop is wearing neutral colors with pops of color.

The outfits he brought onto the show are perfect to wear multiple different ways. They can be worn as a classy dress or opened up and worn as a dramatic long shawl. Then the best way to top off your St. Tropez look is with ankle boots, gladiator shoes and vintage jewelry. If you pair everything correctly, you’ll look like you just came home from your vacation.