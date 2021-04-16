Get the Popcorn ready! Here are a few movies to check out this weekend!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

From a disastrous virus to a bear who is crazy over marmalade, GTU’s Film Critic, Patrick Beatty has 4 movies for us to check out this weekend! So, sit back and relax and get ready for this week’s Friday Flicks. Follow Patrick online at patrickbeattyreviews.com IG @patrickbeattyreviews and Facebook patrickbreviews

In The Earth (R)

Available April 16th In Theaters

Directed By: Ben Wheatley

Starring: Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires

Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run.

Patrick gave this one: 7/10

Monday (R)

In select US theaters on April 16th

Directed By: Marilyn Agrelo

Starring: Joan Ganz Cooney, Jim Henson, Jon Stone

Synopsis: A spark on a Friday can lead to a sizzling weekend fling, but what happens when you get to the inevitable Monday?



Patrick gave this one: 6/10

Paddington 1 & 2 (PG)

Available on Hulu and VOD now.

Director: Paul King

Stars: Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant

Synopsis: A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.



Patrick gave this one: 10/10