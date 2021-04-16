Get the Popcorn ready! Here are a few movies to check out this weekend!

From a disastrous virus to a bear who is crazy over marmalade, GTU’s Film Critic, Patrick Beatty has 4 movies for us to check out this weekend! So, sit back and relax and get ready for this week’s Friday Flicks. Follow Patrick online at patrickbeattyreviews.com IG @patrickbeattyreviews and Facebook patrickbreviews

In The Earth (R) 
Available April 16th In Theaters
Directed By:  Ben Wheatley
Starring:  Joel Fry, Reece Shearsmith, Hayley Squires    
Synopsis: As the world searches for a cure to a disastrous virus, a scientist and park scout venture deep in the forest for a routine equipment run.

Patrick gave this one: 7/10

Monday (R)
In select US theaters on April 16th
Directed By: Marilyn Agrelo
Starring:   Joan Ganz Cooney, Jim Henson, Jon Stone
Synopsis: A spark on a Friday can lead to a sizzling weekend fling, but what happens when you get to the inevitable Monday?
 
Patrick gave this one: 6/10

Paddington 1 & 2 (PG) 
Available on Hulu and VOD now.
Director: Paul King
Stars:   Ben Whishaw, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant
Synopsis: A young Peruvian bear travels to London in search of a home. Finding himself lost and alone at Paddington Station, he meets the kindly Brown family, who offer him a temporary haven.
 
Patrick gave this one: 10/10

