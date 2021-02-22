Get the perfect tan at Glow Up Beauty Bar

Kassandra Bustamante, master spray tan artist and owner/founder of The Glow Up Beauty Bar was in studio today sharing her company’s message of their goal to make tanning services seamless, effective, and affordable for local beauty enthusiasts while focusing on ensuring high-end and exceptional customer service! With spring right around the corner, the timing of meeting Kassandra couldn’t be more perfect.
We see a spray tan demo on model Shay Beck, and we can’t wait to take advantage of The Glow Up Beauty Bar’s special offer of $10 off your first tan when using code GTU4 ! Book online here, and find them on @the.glowupbeautybar Facebook The Glow Up Beauty Bar.