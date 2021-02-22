Get the perfect tan at Glow Up Beauty Bar

Jenevieve Hubbard of Wild Flora TV is a floral designer specializing in sustainable events and weddings using locally grown flowers! Foraging is an important part of her design. She gathers wild things from the outdoors that reflect the seasons and the environment in which the event will be held.

She tells us the first rule of responsible foraging is to be sure you have permission wherever you go, it's not legal to forage on public lands. Be careful also that if you are foraging you steer clear of bringing foraged floral onto public lands for the good of the environment as many things can spread seed and become noxious weeds. Pampas grass is a good example of this, and is now illegal to bring onto BLM. Jenevieve loves to use the forage floral as the beginning of every design to add a touch of wild, as we see in her demo.