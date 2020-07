Makeup artist Missy Lovett shares her tips for how to achieve the perfect summer glow for our skin! She says starting with a self tanner is key. South Sea’s Tahitian Glow self tanner is her go-to for a natural look.

Next up are the Coloricon Bronzer, and Megaglo Illuminating Palatte, both by Wet n Wild. Missy shows us how she uses the darker shade, as well as a medium shimmer shade, the correct makeup brushes to use, and how to apply!

Follow Missy on instagram at @rebelbeauty