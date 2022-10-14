Cody-Paige Lowery, the Online Dating Guru was in studio to talk three essential tips of the perfect pictures on your dating site. We love her expertise! Follow along below, and start swiping on your apps!



Clear closeup Solo picture

Smiling

Clear, up-to-date Flattering Show off your body!

-Again, up to date Selfies or Professional Is one better than the other? Pros and cons of one over the other?

Take Cody-Paige’s free course on overcoming anxiety and dating, and grab her new book in time for Christmas. Pre-order on the website.

IG: @theonlinedatingguru webiste www.theonlinedatingguru.com