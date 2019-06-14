Get the most out of your newborn’s photo shoot

We were so lucky to have the sweetest little babe on set today. At only just 12 days old, baby Anders is already a pro. He posed seamlessly for Becky Adams and Mckalie Balding of Camera Shy Photography. The ladies were here to show us the tricks of the trade any new mama should know when going into newborn pictures.

Bring your baby in ASAP. Ideally, you will want to bring them in two weeks and younger, just because newborns do grow up so fast! We know it’ll be tough to hand off your new love to someone else, but trust us, they will be in good hands. Feed baby 30 minutes before the shoot. That way going into the session the baby will be at a comfortable place with their belly full. Bring a pacifier. Even if your babe doesn’t use pacifiers, sometimes the photographer will want to move their lips. Instead of using fingers on the baby’s mouth they can use the pacifier to be more sanitary. Bring as few people to the session as possible. With more people there are more distractions and more opinions. The photographer is the expert, let them do what they know how to do. Dress them in swaddles instead of newborn outfits. Outfits might be cute, but they drown the baby and you can’t see their little features.

Check out Camera Shy for all your photography needs. Not just newborns! Camera Shy Photography is opening their 5th location this Saturday in Daybreak. If you mention the code GTU99 at checkout, Camera Shy will give you an indoor session for only 99$ for the month of June!

Check out their website. camerashy.com and find them on Instagram: @camerashyowl