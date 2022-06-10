To kick off the weekend, the always unpredictable Patrick Beatty, came to Good Things Utah to talk about his picks for the week during the Friday Films segment. Donning the most festive dinosaur gear, the ABC 4 movie critic came prepared to talk about this weekend’s biggest blockbuster hit and to show what movies and programs will be available on the big screen or for a cozy night of moving streaming.

Beatty started his segment on the movie that inspired his ensemble for the day, ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. “It’s a blast from the past. We’ve got the returning cast of the original ‘Jurassic Park’, this epic conclusion where they’re trying to fit everything they can into this.” says Beatty. He says there’s a lot happening in the film with ample nostalgia and adds that depending on how viewers felt about ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ could dictate how they’ll feel about this movie. Beatty suggests seeing this film. ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ is rated PG-13 and is playing in theaters across the state.

‘Miss Marvel’ is his second critique. The story is about a young girl who is a fan of the marvel universe and has a lot of metareferences. The protagonist, who is also the titular character, has a similar demeanor to Peter Parker/Spiderman. Beatty says this film is very relatable and a great performance. This film is also the very first Walt Disney film to feature a superhero as a main character that is of Middle Eastern descent. ‘Miss Marvel’ is rated TV-14 and is available for streaming on Disney+

Another must see Beatty talked about was ‘RRR’. “This movie is about three hours long and it;s maybe one of the most epic things I’ve ever seen all year.” said Beatty. The film is a historical fiction with state of the art CG and the third highest grossing film in India, where the film is from and takes place. Beatty rates this as a “see-it” ‘RRR’ is not rated and is available for streaming on Netflix.

The last film Beatty talked about was ‘Benediction’, which is a UK produced film set during World War I. Beatty describes the film as a “political thriller”. While there are great performances in the film, it is a little show where Beatty gives it a “skip”.

