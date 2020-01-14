Get the Hottest Gadgets

The Consumer Electronics Show held in Las Vegas shows off the latest and greatest gadgets that you will make you want to ‘add to cart’ this year.

Our tech expert Christopher Krause joined us to share his favorites.

The first product is the ShiftCam, a phone case that includes six different lenses for iPhone 10 and 11 users. No matter the setting or subject, you’ll be able to capture any favorite moment. The case is $75.

For those newborn parents, the CuboAi is the right baby monitor for you. The monitor can point down over the crib to give you an overhead look or from any other angle on it’s stand mount as well. The monitor will notify you if anything is wrong. The CuboAi is $250.

Next up is the GoDonut, an amazing phone stand that can hold your phone or tablet both horizontally and vertically. It swivels to make it easy to see at any angle. Bring it to the kitchen, place your tablet on it and start cooking dinner all for the price of $15-20.

The newest digital photo frame is the Nixplay. You are able to send, scroll, and show pictures through the frame. Users will pay $249 to show off all their photos.

The VAVA Dashcam is 4K which produces great quality and resolutions. There is so much detail that comes from the camera. Another great feature is the magnetic mount that allows for it to swivel.

More information can found on Instagram @techlifecoach and techlifecoach.com.