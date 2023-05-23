Salt Lake City, UT – (Good Things Utah) – Is your home or garden in need of some style this summer season? JJ Lund and Todd Moyer, owners of Shade Home and Garden, came in to show us how to create the wow factor you need for your potted plants.

Lund and Moyer opened a European garden inspired by a plant oasis in Utah Valley eight years ago. Shade Home and Garden is a focused garden center that is unique to the community. While putting a fresh spin on a traditional nursery, they also offer their beautiful location as an event space. At Shade Home and Garden you can find weddings, farmers markets, and music shows.

With the warmer weather bringing everyone outside, people have begun beautifying their yards and porches. Lund and Moyer showcased how using annual flowers in your pots and planters can brighten your home and garden like never before. By using annual flowers you can enrich your space with those gorgeous colors with just a little effort and care.

Visit Shade Home and Garden in Orem, UT and use code GTUSHADE for 10% off!