Fall is in the air and the Halloween Haunt Season is upon us! Celebrating its 33rd year of Scaring Utah, The Haunted Forest is Utah’s Oldest and longest Haunted attraction! “It’s a real forest, with real demonic spooks, monsters and zombies! says Owner Rob Ethington.

Walking through over a mile exploring nature in all its glory at the eerie Haunted Forest with spiders, bats, towering creaky trees,swamps and more. There’s no telling what you’ll encounter at each turn of the trail! The Forest is the perfect place to visit this season and has many Halloween familiar haunts, a few new surprises and a few you won’t see coming!”

The cast is ready to scare their guests starting at 7:30 every night but Sunday, open through Halloween! Brave guests will have a chance to snap their own pic at the photo ops at the forest and share them on social media for a chance to win prizes. Contests will be found throughout the Halloween season on IG @hauntedforestaf

Tickets available at: hauntedforestutah.com

Driving directions: Take Pleasant Grove Exit 275 and head west 1.8 miles. Take a left and find the Haunted Forest to the end of the road!