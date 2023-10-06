AMERICAN FORK, UTAH (GOOD THINGS UTAH) — Get in the spooky spirit at Utah’s oldest and largest haunts, the Haunted Forest located in American Fork. Owner, Rob Ethington, joined us in the studio to share all about it.

The Haunted Forest is different from other attractions because it is located outside in an actual forest. Sure to give visitors a scare, the experience takes about an hour to get through. Ethington shared how the Haunted Forest has changed and grown over the years. Some new attractions include Uncle Chucky’s Pumpkin Patch and the Alien Attack.

Located at 6000 West 6400 North American Fork, you can find tickets at hauntedforestutah.com