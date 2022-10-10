Nightmare on 13th was in studio to tell us what’s new this year! Utah’s original haunted attraction, Institute of Terror, is back as part of this Nightmare on 13th Halloween season. Thirty-three years ago Utahns got to experience their first nightmares in person at the Institute of Terror, and they’re excited to spook a new generation!

There’s a new VIP experience where the patients roam free in the dark corridors of the asylum waiting for strangers to arrive. Another new experience this year is the Nightmare Courtyard,. hang out with your friends and Nightmare monsters in this free interactive courtyard giving you a taste of things to come, including Hollywood-level animatronics, creepy characters, and unique selfie spots.

Nightmare on 13th, Utah’s longest running haunted attraction has been consistently voted one of the best haunted houses in the nation. More than 120 cameras and security are set up to ensure the health and safety for all guests.

Nightmare on 13th is open every Monday through Saturday, starting at 7 pm . Tickets at Nightmareon13th.com