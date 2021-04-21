Get ready with English Muffin Day with four tasty recipes!

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

English muffin lovers rejoice! Friday is National English Muffin Day and to kick off the celebration, Chef Trent Campbell is here to whip up 2 different tasty recipes.

French Toast Melt

Ingredients:

-2 Thomas’® 100% Whole Wheat English Muffins

-2 eggs

-1 cup soy milk

-1½ tsp cinnamon

-¼ tsp of vanilla extract

-½ cup frozen jumbo blueberries, melted

-2 Tbsp creamy peanut butter

-1 Tbsp coconut shreds

-1 Tbsp pepitas

-2 Tbsp maple syrup

-1 Tbsp butter

Directions:

1.Whisk together eggs, milk, 1 tsp cinnamon, and vanilla.

2.Once mixed thoroughly, split English Muffins with hands or a fork, then dip each half in the milky mix for about 8 seconds each.

3.Place skillet over medium heat and add butter. Cook English Muffins for a few minutes on each side until golden brown and crisp.

4.Serve hot and top with blueberries, peanut butter, coconut, the remainder of cinnamon, pepitas, and syrup.

Fresh Beets English Muffin

Ingredients:

-Thomas’® Original English Muffins

-1 cup diced cooked beets

-1 can chickpeas, drained (save the liquid from can)

-¼ cup chickpea liquid

-1/3 cup Greek yogurt

-juice from 1 lemon

-½ cup extra virgin olive oil

-¼ tsp salt

-¼ tsp pepper

-1 avocado, mashed

-4 Tbsp almond slivers

Directions:

1.Hand or fork split English muffins and lightly toast.

2.In a blender or food processor, pulse beets, chickpeas, chickpea liquid, Greek yogurt, and lemon juice.

3.Pour olive oil a bit at a time and pulse until hummus is smooth.

4.Season hummus with salt and pepper.

5.Spread beet hummus on one side of an English Muffin. Spread mash avocado on the other side. Top with slivered almonds and enjoy!

Pizza for Breakfast English Muffins

Ingredients:

· 2 Thomas’® Original English Muffins

· 2 eggs

· 2 tbsp heavy cream

· Salt

· 2 tbsp butter

· ½ cup marinara

· ½ cup shredded mozzarella

· ¼ cup cooked breakfast sausage, crumbled

· ¼ cup diced green peppers

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 375 °F and split English Muffins with hands or a fork on a baking sheet, toast for 5 minutes.

2.Bring a skillet to low-medium heat and add 2 tbsp butter.

3.In a bowl whisk eggs with heavy cream and a pinch of salt. Pour in skillet and bring to low heat. Using a spatula, stir gently and fold edges over until curds form for 2-3 minutes.

4.Divide marinara and spread over muffins evenly, sprinkle with cheese. Add scrambled eggs to each and top with cooked breakfast sausage and green peppers

Check out these other recipes you can also try making!

Taco Grilled Cheese Delight

Ingredients:

-4 Thomas’® Original English Muffins

-1 lb Ground Beef

-1 Tbsp vegetable oil

-½ onion, diced

-1 Packet taco seasoning

-4 Sliced pepper jack cheese

-Sliced jalapeños

-Pico De Gallo

-Guacamole

-Salt & pepper to taste

Directions:

1.Bring a skillet to medium heat, then brown ground beef for 6–7 mins and drain fat.

2.Add oil to the pan and sauté onion for 5 mins. Add beef, stir in taco seasoning and cook for 4 mins. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

3.Split English muffins with a fork and top each with a slice of pepper jack cheese. Lightly toast until cheese is melted.

4.Top with beef, sliced jalapeños, pico de gallo, and guacamole.

5.Chow down!

To enter the ‘Split Decisions’ contest, submit your entries on NationalEnglishMuffinDay.com.

Visit Thomas Breads online: thomasbreads.com, IG: @thomasbreakfast Facebook: @ThomasEnglishMuffinsandBagels