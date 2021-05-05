Get ready to travel again with tips for parents

Jodi Nelson, Instagram influencer came by to talk about traveling again, and how to plan it successfully for families! Find new, unique adventures when traveling as a family, Utah and beyond! “take the trip” “experiences over things”
Suggestions:
- Do you have a bucket-list or wander-list or… travel goals? List of places to see before you die? Make one!
- When planning: Consider going somewhere new that offers a bucket-list destination OR just a bucket-list activity. (hot-air balloon ride)
- Follow travel sites – Flights from Home, or Scott’s Cheap Flights, Pomelo Travel, Travel Zoo – get notifications in your email.
- When we have a general time or destination in mind – go to Google Flights and search the destination (toggle the calendar/dates for best deals OR go to Explore the map and mouse over the world.
- Don’t forget “Incognito” / “in-private” mode when searching to avoid cookies.
Cut costs:
- Use credit card points/miles!
- 3 cards I have used recently: Capital One Venture, Chase Sapphire, IHG Rewards.
- Airbnb’s/VRBOs have raised their fees for short-term stays (cleaning fees and resort fees) consider mid-range hotels with inclusions like breakfast and parking. Booking.com makes it very clear what the cancellation policies are and what’s included on one page.
Travel Style:
- Regardless of what it is…Try something new! Fun and unique and NEW adventures, maybe outside of your comfort zone!
- Even if you are returning to your routine favorite spot – go back and try something new there
- Bryce Canyon –guided ATV there, bike, live show
- St. George – self yoga in snow canyon – even e-bikes for rent
- Las Vegas – try Lake Las Vegas
- Park City – a hot air balloon ride
- Goblin Valley – rent a razor for the weekend and tow it with you to the area. Fun trails outside the park in the area (pic)
Fun for the whole family:
- Compromise. When choosing a trip, plan something everybody likes — not just the parents, not just the kids. Kids love the pool, so reward with pool time after parent’s hike or excursion.
- Hide candy along the hike as you go
More ideas/Recommendations on where to go right now during Covid:
- Florida, National Parks–Rent an RV (Outdoorsy, RVShare, or even KSL) – Hawaii, Mexico
- Europe: We are probably going to see a spike in Utah travelers to Europe with being able to travel with vaccinations starting this Summer
- Greece just opened up to this.
- Iceland is open to vaccinated tourists and that is a great place to go with kids. Plus bucket list, the Northern Lights.
- Roadtrip! Any Utah National Parks or even State Parks are fabulous. Drive to the Grand Canyon in Arizona. Or, go a little further, drive to Lake Tahoe or Yosemite in California. Add on many unique stops along the way. You can do a car or RV.