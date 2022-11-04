- This morning on Good Things Utah – Are diet sodas causing bloating? Bloating is often caused by a number of factors— eating too fast, snacking on something right before bed, or most often, consuming a food or beverage that is often linked to indigestion. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about a drink that you might not think is as likely to cause bloating as it is. Read on for tips and suggestions from registered dietitian Dr. Su-Nui Escobar, DCN, RDN, FAND, senior dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, and dermatologist, health and skin expert Dr. Cheryl Rosen, MD. While many might be aware of the negative effects sugary sodas and carbonated drinks can have on your overall health, it’s a common misconception that diet soda doesn’t have the same drawbacks. Sugar-filled sodas, these experts explain, are bad enough as it is (since sugar can lead to weight gain and disease if consumed frequently), but many diet sodas contain unknown or unfamiliar chemicals in its place.
- Plus, Adele has one of the most famous names in the world — but that doesn’t mean we all know how to say it! The Grammy Award-winning artist, 34, set the record straight about her moniker in a recent Q&A with fans in Los Angeles to promote the release of her “I Drink Wine” music video. “Love that,” Adele said after a fan via satellite from London asked her a question about songwriting. “She said my name perfectly!” Adele is “uh-dale” not “ah-dell”. Adele is set to kick off her “Weekends with Adele” residency at Caesars Palace Colosseum later this month, which will run through March 2023.
- There have been many, many iterations of the classic story from “A Christmas Carol,” but “Spirited” is the only one that’s a movie musical starring jokesters Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. The new holiday movie is coming to theaters and Apple TV+ next month, just in time for your Christmas movie marathon. Apple released the full trailer for the movie on Nov. 2. “Spirited” isn’t exactly a faithful adaptation of “A Christmas Carol,” though. In this modern update, Reynolds plays the money-obsessed Scrooge character who needs to change, and Ferrell is the Ghost of Christmas Present. But the other ghosts are convinced that Reynolds’s character is too much of a jerk to spend their energy on, and Ferrell’s ghost has to try to rally everyone to give it their best go anyway. Octavia Spencer appears as Reynolds’s coworker, and the trailer teases a romance between her and Ferrell’s ghost.
- At the end of the show – We have the smartest hacks for you – it’s annoying to get a cut on your knuckles, because they’re a hard place to put a Band-Aid. If you put it on too tight, you can’t move your finger and if you put it on too loose, it easily slips off. Of course, you can buy Band-Aids made to go over knuckles, but unless you have a MacGyver-level first-aid kit, you probably only have basic strips. A new video shared by everyone’s “mom hack bestie” Autumn Grace, aka HonestlyAutumnb, on Instagram shows an easy way to transform a run-of-the-mill strip Band-Aid into a fully-functional knuckle bandage. “This is one of the best band aid life hacks!” she captioned the video. To transform a strip bandage into a knuckle Band-Aid, you must make two cuts with scissors, and voila! We hope you tune in to these Hot Topics and so much more this morning on GTU Hour 2.