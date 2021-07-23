Get ready to check three new movies out today

It’s the end of the workweek, which means time for Friday Flicks! Patrick Beatty came by with a breakdown of three new movies out today!

‘Val’ (R)

Amazon Prime July 23th

Directed By: Ting Poo, Leo Scott

Starring: Jack Kilmer, Val Kilmer

Genre: Documentary

Synopsis: Documentary centering on the daily life of actor Val Kilmer featuring never-before-seen footage spanning 40 years.

Patrick gave this one: 8/10

‘Old’ (PG-13)

In Theaters July 23rd

Directed By: M. Night Shyamalan

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Alex Wolff

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Patrick gave this one: 3/10

‘Ted Lasso’ (TV-MA)

On Apple TV+

Stars: Jason Sudeikis

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Sport

Synopsis: Follows an American football coach Ted Lasso who heads to the U.K. to manage a struggling London football team in the top flight of English football.

Patrick gave this one: 8.5/10

Find Patrick online, IG, FB, and Link Tree.