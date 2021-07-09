Get ready to check out two new flicks to watch this weekend

Val Cameron joins us this week to share about two new films to check out this weekend.

Summertime:
Rated R

  • This unique movie follows the intersecting stories of 27 youth spoken word poets over a single day in Los Angeles. 
  • What is ‘spoken word’ poetry?
  • You will learn about so many diverse cultures in one city. 
  • Poetry, musical, social project, and movie all in one.
  • Executive Produced by Kelly Marie Tran, who stars in Raya and the Last Dragon and Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Val gives this film a B rating.

Black Widow:
PG-13

  • Why did it take so long to get this movie?
  • Where does the Black Widow movie fall in the MCU Timeline
  • This is the female version of the “Borne” and “James bond” movies
  • What questions does it answer? Easter Eggs and after-credit scene.
  • Stars Scarlet Johansson, Florence Pough, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.

Val gives this film a B rating.

