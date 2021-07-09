Get ready to check out two new flicks to watch this weekend

Val Cameron joins us this week to share about two new films to check out this weekend.
Summertime:
Rated R
- This unique movie follows the intersecting stories of 27 youth spoken word poets over a single day in Los Angeles.
- What is ‘spoken word’ poetry?
- You will learn about so many diverse cultures in one city.
- Poetry, musical, social project, and movie all in one.
- Executive Produced by Kelly Marie Tran, who stars in Raya and the Last Dragon and Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Val gives this film a B rating.
Black Widow:
PG-13
- Why did it take so long to get this movie?
- Where does the Black Widow movie fall in the MCU Timeline
- This is the female version of the “Borne” and “James bond” movies
- What questions does it answer? Easter Eggs and after-credit scene.
- Stars Scarlet Johansson, Florence Pough, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz.
Val gives this film a B rating.