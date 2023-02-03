Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — It is time to treat that special someone to the Valentines Day they deserve. The owners of Rasmussen Jewelers, Mike and Stephanie Rasmussen have been jewelry, watch, and clock craftsmen for over 135 years!

They currently have three stores– one in Utah and two in Wyoming and each of their three locations have highly trained professionals in them. They are a family of craftsmen with the 6th generation currently running the business. They are the only jewelry company with 6 generations of experience in Utah and Wyoming, that they are aware of.

We asked Mike how would you help couples, men, or women find the jewelry that they deserve, and he said, “So if they come in the store, we will take them through all the different selections that we have starting with the popular designs and trends currently. We also like to work with their budget to make sure we are not pushing them out of their budget. Then we’ll select a piece. If their wife has been in before and has something on the wish list, then we’ll start with that.”

With Valentines Day coming up, we asked Stephanie about certain highlighted products at Rasmussen such as bracelets from Gabriel and Company, and she said, “Most women wear them and they’re stackable, so they wear several. They say the best is when you have 13 at a time! And they are bendable and comfortable. Most girls don’t choose just one color, they do all 3 tones- white gold, rose gold, and yellow gold.”

With any minimum purchase of $149 now through February 14th, you can receive:

One dozen roses- sourced locally from Rose Floral in Green River, Wyoming

One box of chocolates

Then a buy one get one free dinner depending on your location:

Texas Roadhouse in Spanish Fork, UT

White Mountain Mining Steakhouse in Rock Springs, WY

Albany Lodge in Laramie, Wyoming

Spanish Fork, Utah Location:

654 N 800 E, Spanish Fork, UT 84660

(801) 504-6637

Rock Springs, Wyoming Location:

2400 Foothill Blvd, Rock Springs, WY 82901

(307) 382-5800

Laramie, Wyoming Location:

205 S 2nd St, Laramie, WY 82070

(307) 745-4266

Find the location nearest you and go visit Rasmussen Jewelers. You can also head over to their website at www.rasmussenjewelers.com.

*Sponsored content.