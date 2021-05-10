Get ready for the warm months with fashion tips for men

Lifestyle Expert Jon Salas came by to talk about the warmer seasons’ latest trends for men. Joining us for both hours, we’re excited to add these trends to our list of trends!
Men’s Skincare and Grooming
Trend #1: SPF PSA
-Moisturizer SPF
Trend #2: LED for Skincare
-LED Body Ware + LED face mask + LED for teeth
Trend #3: Clean Cut
-Electric Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer
Trend #4: Men’s Make-Up
-Corrective Make-Up For Men Is Having A Moment
-Men’s Concealers
Trend #5: Smell like the season
-Citrus and floral scents are trending
-Cologne sampler kit
Men’s Style for Spring/Warmer Months
Fashion:
-It’s all about the ’90s, pastels, retro shades, bucket hats, and white kicks.
Men’s Grooming for Spring/warmer Months
Grooming:
-Shave it off, beards are out, SPF is in, hair masks are trending, men’s corrective makeup is also a thing these days.
Trending grooming/Skincare tech
Skincare:
-LED face masks, LED acne wands, LED teeth whitening, facial steamers, body wave lights.
Follow Jon online at jonsalas.com and on IG @hellosalas