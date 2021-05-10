Get ready for the warm months with fashion tips for men

Good Things Utah

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Sign up for our GTU Newsletter and Recipe Newsletter, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Lifestyle Expert Jon Salas came by to talk about the warmer seasons’ latest trends for men. Joining us for both hours, we’re excited to add these trends to our list of trends!

Men’s Skincare and Grooming

Trend #1: SPF PSA

-Moisturizer SPF

Trend #2: LED for Skincare

-LED Body Ware + LED face mask + LED for teeth

Trend #3: Clean Cut

-Electric Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer

Trend #4: Men’s Make-Up

-Corrective Make-Up For Men Is Having A Moment

-Men’s Concealers

Trend #5: Smell like the season 

-Citrus and floral scents are trending

-Cologne sampler kit

Men’s Style for Spring/Warmer Months

Fashion:

-It’s all about the ’90s, pastels, retro shades, bucket hats, and white kicks.

Men’s Grooming for Spring/warmer Months

Grooming:

-Shave it off, beards are out, SPF is in, hair masks are trending, men’s corrective makeup is also a thing these days.

Trending grooming/Skincare tech

Skincare:

-LED face masks, LED acne wands, LED teeth whitening, facial steamers, body wave lights.

Follow Jon online at jonsalas.com and on IG @hellosalas

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

Good Morning Utah

More Good Morning Utah

Good Things Utah Sponsors