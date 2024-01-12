SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Rev up for an exhilarating start to 2024 at the Utah International Auto Expo!

Under one roof, explore a variety of vehicles, from the reimagined VW Microbus to the luxury of Lamborghini and Bentley. But it’s not just about new cars; Subaru brings the heartwarming touch of a pet adoption event, ensuring furry friends find their forever homes.

The Utah Auto Expo will pack the Mountain America Expo Center with hundreds of new cars, trucks, crossovers, SUVs, electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, pre-production models, and more. The show will also feature test drives, custom vehicles, car club displays, children’s activities, and more, from Friday, January 12 through Monday, January 15.

Celebrating Utah’s car culture, this is the place to check out the latest 2024-model vehicles in a non-selling environment, talk to product specialists, inspect engines, and even go for a spin in a variety of vehicles. Guests will have the opportunity to learn about hybrids, plug-in hybrids, EVs, and traditional gas engines, helping them choose what best suits their needs. The auto show will feature several all-new vehicles including the 2025 Subaru Forester, 2025 Toyota Camry prototype, Volkswagen ID Buzz EV, Ford Ranger, and more.

Take advantage of the fun. Grab your tickets now! Adults get in for just $15 on site, and kids 12 and under enter for free. Join the excitement at the Mountain America Exposition Center from January 12-15, 2024 – it’s not just a car expo; it’s a joyride into the future!

Get tickets here

