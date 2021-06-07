Get ready for the summer days with a popsicle party

Get ready for the hot summer days with fun DIY popsicles for a themed popsicle party! Rose Story Usenova and her daughter Lola Usenova came by to show us how to make these fun crafts!

DIY popsicles to make with your kids for a refreshing treat on a hot summer day. 

You could also use them for Father’s Day and do a “Popsicle” themed party!

These popsicles are all so easy to make and take very few ingredients:

  • Rainbow popsicles 
  • Gummy worm popsicles 
  • Sprinkle popsicles 

Find Rose Storey online, blog, and IG.

