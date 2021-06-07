Get ready for the summer days with a popsicle party

Get ready for the hot summer days with fun DIY popsicles for a themed popsicle party! Rose Story Usenova and her daughter Lola Usenova came by to show us how to make these fun crafts!
You could also use them for Father’s Day and do a “Popsicle” themed party!
These popsicles are all so easy to make and take very few ingredients:
- Rainbow popsicles
- Gummy worm popsicles
- Sprinkle popsicles
