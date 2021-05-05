Get ready for the return of skincare and facials

Jordan Dyches – General Manager for Got Beauty discussed Skincare and Facial Services specifically focused on aging prevention and care.
- Got Beauty is reintroducing esthetics services now with increased health precautions.
- Facials return May 1.
- Aging Skin Esthetics Products and services.
- They are launching a skincare/services giveaway on May 5th! Enter to win professional services.
Promotions:
Got Beauty is celebrating its 30th year in business this year! To celebrate they are offering 30% off any 1 item on the day of your service. They are also offering 25% off any gift item for Mother’s day.
Find Got Beauty on IG.