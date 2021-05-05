Get ready for the return of skincare and facials

Jordan Dyches – General Manager for Got Beauty discussed Skincare and Facial Services specifically focused on aging prevention and care.

  1. Got Beauty is reintroducing esthetics services now with increased health precautions.
  2. Facials return May 1.
  3. Aging Skin Esthetics Products and services.
  4. They are launching a skincare/services giveaway on May 5th! Enter to win professional services.

Promotions:
Got Beauty is celebrating its 30th year in business this year! To celebrate they are offering 30% off any 1 item on the day of your service. They are also offering 25% off any gift item for Mother’s day.

