SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will once again host the annual Up & Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival at Staheli Family Farm. There is something for everyone, with 30 balloons, live entertainment, over 100 vendors, food trucks, two balloon glows, and a classic car show.

More than 25 hot air balloons will take to the skies each morning, and each evening, the hot air balloons will launch for the very popular Balloon Glow. Local community entertainment will be present throughout the festival, and a classic car show on Saturday at 11 am.

“The Up & Away Hot Air Balloon Festival is back as one of the most beautiful and fun events in southern Utah,” said Ed Tracey, President and CEO of The Washington Chamber.

The festival is family-friendly, and the event and parking are free. Balloon launches are dependent on weather conditions.

For a complete schedule of events and more information on the Up & Away Hot Air Balloon & Music Festival, visit the Website or call 435-879-3515

Sponsored by Washington Area Chamber