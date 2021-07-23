Get ready for Pioneer Day with a fantastic face painter

Danielle Poulter, Owner of Fantastic Face Paintier, came by to show how to do a simple patriotic design perfect for Pioneer Day.

Danielle started Fantastic Face Painting with her five sisters in 2011. They all still face paint together, in addition to 15 other employees.

Their business started in Brigham City 12 years ago when her sister Doreen painted her kids while waiting for the Peach Days parade. It wasn’t anything fancy (and she used craft paint!), but it got enough attention as they walked around the fair later that day to spark an idea. She proposed having a face painting booth at Peach Days the following year, then started researching products, designs, etc., to learn how to face paint. They had so much fun painting together and seeing the delighted kids that they’ve been doing it ever since!

Fantastic Face Painting offers face painting, henna tattoos, balloon twisting, glitter tattoos, and caricature artists.

She demonstrated patriotic face paint designs, which are so fun because kids love wearing their red, white, and blue clothes in July, and these designs are a treasured addition to their patriotic look.

She also demonstrated how to apply chunky glitter for a festival eye design. No painting required! Quality face painting supplies aren’t cheap, but they do a fantastic job compared to the face painting supplies most people are used to. They’re makeup, not paint, so they go on smoothly, are comfortable to wear, and wash off easily with soap and water. No parent wants to be scrubbing Spider-Man off of their kid’s face at the end of the day.

Face painting is such a fun activity because the child being painted gets to fulfill their imagination and feel special having their moment in the makeup chair. Plus, watching face painting unfold is mesmerizing, so guests at a birthday party, for example, don’t even need other activities going on. They’ll happily watch the face painting and wait for their turn, then run around playing as their new creation.

Fantastic Face Painting specializes in significant events. They have many artists, and their standards are very high so that they can accommodate big crowds. They almost always have artists available when other companies don’t because they only have one or two artists. They hear from clients how unique their face painting can’t believe they’re so fast. They want to give their clients the best value for their budget by doing quality work quickly.

Promotions:

Mention ‘Good Things Utah’ for 10% off any booking during July. Birthday parties start at just $75 with that discount.

Find Fantastic Face Painting Utah online, FB, and IG.