It’s less than two weeks away from the Days of ’47 cowboy games and rodeo at the Utah State Fair Park.

Sophie Lowry, Queen for the Days of ’47 Royalty, came by with Addy Eisenach, 1st Attendant of the Days of ’47 Royalty, and Ariana Haner, 2nd Attendant of the Days of ’47 Royalty. Together they shared about the upcoming events.