Get ready for a steaming cup of korean BBQ

Jung Kim, and Dok Kwon , from Cupbop, came by to show us their most popular menu items. Check out how their Cupbop Bowl and Mandoo (fried dumpling) are prepared and assembled.

Cupbop started eight years ago in SLC and is the only Korean Express food in Utah. The dishes being made will be our Cupbop rice bowls with rice, cabbage, noodles, etc.

“Cupbop serves Korean BBQ in a cup. Bop (밥) means “steamed rice” in Korean so Cupbop simply means “steamed rice in a cup.” Adding our specialty sauces and twists to authentic Korean recipes, we have created a new style of Korean food.”

Cupbop’s story started in 2013, whenJunghun Song visited a food convention in Salt Lake City, Utah. When he was at the convention, he saw many different cuisines but was disappointed to find out that there was not a Korean cuisine vendor.

Shortly thereafter, Junghun was inspired to start on his food business journey and invited two of his other friends and started Cupbop Korean BBQ.

All of their four main dishes are inspired by their home recipes, they were able to transform them into simple, fast, and tasty meals. The team has since incorporated flavors more familiar to American ingredients and has since created a fusion between Korean dishes.

Find Cupbop online, FB, and IG.