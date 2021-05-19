Get ready for a fashion show unlike any other in Utah

Jessica Corral, from The Colombian Market Place, came by to talk about Utah Latina Runway and Latina Social Club are bringing a runway show like any other. Showcasing Utah Latin-owned fashion brands and designers. They will also have a trunk show before the event that will allow people attending to shop from Utah small businesses. They want to share their culture with the Utah masses and allow Latin-owned businesses to have a platform. They will showcase a total of 8 designers who will be debuting their collections.
The event will be from 4-8 at the Gateway on May 22nd.
The runway show will start at 5 PM.
Find The Colombian Market Place on IG.