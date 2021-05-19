Get ready for a fashion show unlike any other in Utah

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Jessica Corral, from The Colombian Market Place, came by to talk about Utah Latina Runway and Latina Social Club are bringing a runway show like any other. Showcasing Utah Latin-owned fashion brands and designers. They will also have a trunk show before the event that will allow people attending to shop from Utah small businesses. They want to share their culture with the Utah masses and allow Latin-owned businesses to have a platform. They will showcase a total of 8 designers who will be debuting their collections.

The event will be from 4-8 at the Gateway on May 22nd.

The runway show will start at 5 PM.

Find The Colombian Market Place on IG.