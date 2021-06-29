Get outside with your kids this summer

Summer is a great time to get outside with your kids. Alisa Van Langeveld from 10 minutes together came by to share tips on being prepared, building self-reliance, and making a commitment to get outside!

Dr. Alisa Van Langeveld is an adjunct professor in Family Studies, a parenting expert, and a mom of 4. She teaches parenting skills focused on the power of one-on-one connection.

Benefits of going outside:

It’s hot out there which drives a lot of moms and kids inside, but when we stay inside our kids miss some great benefits to being outdoors. Being outside benefits kids in every domain of development (physical, cognitive, social, and emotional).

Just do it:

Send your kids outside, right now. 15 minutes. Like recess. Live life outside (read, play cards, eat a meal, walk, ride a bike).

Make a plan:

The abundance of outdoor spaces in Utah (National Parks, hiking trails, parks). Look online, ask friends, pick one place. Or set a goal, one per week.

Balance Being Prepared with Self-Reliance:

Being prepared will smooth out some rough parts of being outdoors. Eases kids into rugged spaces and makes them more physically comfortable. Consider physical comfort (heat/weather, hunger, tired).

Create an Outdoor Go-Pack (for mom):

Get kids to carry their stuff as soon as possible.

Must have: water, sunscreen, hand sanitizer.

Optional: snacks, band-aid, wipes/towel, hats, sunglasses, paper/pens

Self-reliance:

Let kids problem-solve. Let them get bored and share a few suggestions when needed.

Balance being involved and independent play:

Being involved builds enthusiasm and engagement. Builds memories. Independent play builds cognitive skills, creativity, rough play, self-reliance.

Commit:

100 Hours Outside between July 4th and School (50-60 days) 2-3 hours/day, free printable on Instagram

Find Alissa on IG.

