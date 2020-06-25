Get out that vacuum! A dirty car can make you less attractive

A poll of 2,000 American drivers discovered that over half (51%) would go so far as to end a first date early if their date showed up in a dirty car. In fact, having a messy car is such a massive turn-off that 23% have even ended a relationship with someone because of their filthy vehicle. The study, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Meguiar’s, aimed to discover how people feel about their dirty cars and uncovered nearly half (49%) of respondents admit to having a messy car. Whether it’s old food wrappers, dirty blankets or expired drinks, 68% of those with messy cars are completely embarrassed to have people in their car, given its filth. Yet 45% said containing the mess in their cars is overwhelming. Nearly a quarter (24%) said they avoid cleaning their cars because they know it’ll just get messy again shortly thereafter. Forty-one percent don’t think it’s all that important to have a tidy car while a further one in five don’t even know where to begin when it comes to cleaning their cars.

Plus, with many dining rooms still shuttered, people are frequenting fast food restaurants.

Here’s the lowdown on where each state is getting eats during the pandemic.

Utah: Wendy’s

Idaho, Arizona: Sonic

California: McDonald’s

Colorado: Chick-fil-A

Wyoming: Wendy’s

Texas: Sonic

Virginia: McDonald’s