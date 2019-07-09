Get out of your mid-summer slump

Are you in a mid-summer slump? Writer and motivational speaker, Ganel-lyn Condie, stopped by the studio to share nine tips to help you get motivated!

Overwhelmed? Make a list of worries or even to-dos. See it all on paper. Sometimes we don’t move because we are overwhelmed. Do one thing. Start with the easier stuff on your list and then move to the harder stuff. Just start somewhere to get the wheels moving. Set a timer. How much can I do in the next 30 minutes? You can even start with 10 minutes. Mindfulness for 5 minutes. Reflect on the feelings you will have when the overwhelming task is shutting you down. Make a shorter list of goals. Better health is too big. Make it narrow. “Drink more water this week.” “Get 8 hours of sleep.” “Walk for 30 minutes.” Those are more specific. Do first things first. What do you value? Study, exercise, prayer? Do those first thing in the morning and the extras can always be fit in. Make your bed. Seriously. The little things matter. Even make sure the dishes are done before you go to bed. Calendar for the week every Sunday night. Be Patient. You fall down, get back up. Growth happens over time.

Ganel-Lyn is a popular motivational speaker. She is known for inspiring others with her honesty, authenticity and spirit. Family, faith, and inspiring others is what she loves to do. Head to her website ganellyn.com for more information and helpful life coaching.