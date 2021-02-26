Get out and about this weekend, or stay in! We have ideas for both.

Wondering what to do this weekend? Here are four ideas to get you out, followed by four more from our second hour to keep you in! There you’ll find two for the kids, and two for date night.

If you’re going out:

1-Mo(ve)ment: Art for social justice and change presented by the Urban Arts Alliance at the Urban Arts Gallery. Mo(ve)ment is a collection of art for social justice and change. This includes art exploring such issues as systemic racism and sexism, environmentalism and climate change, or political division and disengagement, among many other possibilities. Going on now, through February 28th. Today, tomorrow, and Sunday from 12- 9. Urban Arts Gallery is located at 116 S Rio Grande St., SLC utaharts.org

2- Herriman’s Ice Ribbon with Herriman City Events at J. Lynn Crane Park. During this winter season (weather permitting), J. Lynn Crane Park features an Ice Ribbon. Friends and families can enjoy a relaxing skate and take a break warming their hands at the fire pits. During the COVID-19 pandemic, users need to pre-register for a time slot by clicking the button below. Now through Sunday February 28th, weather & maintenance permitting. Masks will be required when not skating on the Ice Ribbon or when social distancing is not possible. Walk-ups will be available if there is space but all reservation and money transactions for walk-ups will also need to be done online.

J. Lynn Crane Park 5373 Main St, Herriman www.herriman.org/ice-ribbon

3- Snow White by Utah Metropolitan Ballet and Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. Back by popular demand, this acclaimed ballet promises to entertain and dazzle the whole family. Based on the traditional Brothers Grimm story with choreography by Jacqueline College, original score by Silvia Amato and scenic design by Cassandra Barney, Snow White will leave you spellbound! $18 Reserved seating, face covering required, physical distance seating enforced. This starts next Thursday, March 4th, and runs through the 6th. Covey Center for the Arts 425 West Center Street, Provo provo.org/community/covey-center-for-the-arts



4- Disney on Ice presents Dream Big, now through March 7th! Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Salt Lake City February 26 – March 7, 2021 at Vivint Arena. The safety of guests and employees is the number one priority. You’ll notice a variety of changes that have been implemented in the arena to create a safe, fun, and enjoyable experience. The changes include requiring masks for all attendees, contactless entry, a no bag policy, digital tickets, socially distanced seating and more. Tickets are digital, no paper tickets $20 – $95! Vivint Arena is located at 301 South Temple, SLC www.ticketmaster.com

If you’re staying in:

1-) Pretend the electricity is out for a cute at home date night idea. As an adult, the electricity going out is our worst nightmare, losing our WiFi, but remember how as s a kid, we had fun, and got creative with ways to entertain ourselves. Why not turn this into an awesome date idea! Light candles, play games, tell ghost stories. Put away your electronics and make believe the electricity is out. Light the fireplace and make s’mores, create wacky meals out of ingredients in your fridge that may “go bad” since the “electricity is out”. Build a fort and snuggle up. Play a guessing game. Give each other random items, have the other person close their eyes, and guess what it is by any sense other than sight. www.happilyeveradventures.com/at-home-date-night-ideas/

2.) Take some personality tests and compare the results. Jung, True Colors, The 5 Love Languages, and The Color Code. We’ll link you to those, great to spark new conversation, or for the two of you to check in, because answers and preferences change through the years. Another fun one is to play or revisit The Newlywed Game, see how well you really know one another, no matter the stage of your relationship. Opportunity to be creative. Have prizes for every correct answer. Links to personality testing and

Jung: http://www.humanmetrics.com/cgi-win/jtypes2.asp

True Colors: http://www.theslideprojector.com/pdffiles/learnertypes.pdf

The 5 Love Languages: https://www.5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/couples-quiz/

The Color Code: https://www.colorcode.com// Newlywed Game Questions: https://www.skiptomylou.org/newlywed-game/



3.) Sticky note wall bop: Attach 26 sticky notes to the back of a door and write a different letter on each one (in random order). Make a “start” line a few feet away from the door (more if you have older kids), and have your child stand behind it with a soft ball, bean bag, stuffed animal or pair of rolled up socks. Now instruct them to throw their object to try and hit the “A” or the “T”. Players with more advanced aim and spelling skills can try and hit all the letters in specific words (to make it even tougher, if they miss one of the letters, have them start all over again!). Alternatively, write different point values on each sticky and give your child 10 throws. For each target they hit, mark down the number of points. At the end of the round, tally up to crown a winner (or if playing solo, have them try and beat their previous score). Make sure your kids are retrieving their throwing object themselves, running and bending down to pick it up over and over again is all part of the exercise! / Take Wall Bop to the Floor https://whatmomslove.com/kids/active-indoor-games-activities-for-kids-to-burn-energy/

4.) Tape Shape Game: A simple roll of low-tack Painter’s tape will be your new best friend once you try these genius ideas that get kids exerting their energy in all sorts of creative ways. Put a variety of shapes, letters and/or numbers on your floor. Have your child stand on their favorite one, then give them instructions to follow that will lead them to their next destination (for example: “bear crawl to the square”, “hop like a Frog to the T”, “Run to the rectangle, crab walk to the T, slither to the diamond, etc”). This game keeps your child moving, but also helps them learn their shapes, letters and numbers! whatmomslove.com/kids/active-indoor-games-activities-for-kids-to-burn-energy/