Get out and about (safely) this weekend with these 8 events

Zeppelin USA. The band formed in Southern California four years ago, and quickly ascended to the top of the tribute spectrum. Shedding the typical costumed approach, they chose to put the emphasis on their sound and production show, while maintaining their own identities and connection with their audience. With an uncanny ability, ZUSA recreates the classic Zeppelin sound, while immersing their audience in a modern, state of the art light, laser and visual show! Lead vocalist Brody Dolyniuk perfectly captures the raw, emotional vocals of Robert Plant, Steve Zukowsky recreates the light and dark riffs of Jimmy Page’s guitar, Jonathan Gilcrest handles bass guitar, keyboards and mandolin in a way that would make John Paul Jones smile, and Pat Leon brings the thunder of drummer John Bonham to round out this powerful quartet of musicians. ZUSA brings their classics to life – “Stairway to Heaven”, “Kashmir”, “Black Dog”, “Rock and Roll” and more. Friday, March 12 at 7:30 pm Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Center for the Arts

Bulbs and Blooms 2021 at Red Butte Garden. One of the great botanical gardens in the west and a marvelous Daffodil Display each spring is found at Red Butte Garden during the spring months of mid-March, April, and early May. Different bulb varieties peak at different times – so visit the Garden often this spring to see what’s blooming. Every fall, Red Butte Garden volunteers and staff plant additional bulbs throughout the Garden, including an astounding 42,000 in the Water Conservation Garden in 2018, bringing up the total to a colorful array of over 500,000 blooming bulbs! Of those over 230,000 are daffodils. Other bulbs include Allium, Anemone, Calochortus, Camassia, Chionodoxa, Cyclamen, Erythronium, Fritillaria, Galanthus, Hyacinth, Hyacinthoides, Ipheion, Iris, Leucojum, Muscari, Scilla, Triteleia, and more. Further complimenting the blooming bulbs are blossoming trees, shrubs, and vines such as Magnolia, Flowering Pear, Crabapple, Hawthorn, Viburnum, Wisteria, Foxtail Lily, Lilac, and more! Since 2013, Red Butte Garden has been recognized as an Official Display Garden by the American Daffodil Society. Our display includes 157 different cultivars from all 13 official divisions recognized by the Royal Horticultural Society of England. Our display also includes 14 recipients of the Wister and Panil Awards, which recognizes outstanding American hybridizers and daffodil selections. In mid-March, thousands of miniature bulbs including Reticulated Iris, Siberian Squill, and Glory-of-the-Snow are not to be missed in the Rose Garden. The miniature bulbs are soon followed by thousands of daffodils and other blooming bulbs throughout the Garden. Pack a picnic, bring your kids to play in the Children’s Garden, take a walk through the Garden’s paved paths, hike in the Natural Area, or just relax and take in the warm spring sunshine. Visit our Plant Collections page for more information about the different plant collections in the Garden. Garden Members: Free

When Women Don’t Speak: What it takes for women to be heard, with the Utah Women and Leadership Project. The Utah Women & Leadership Project invites you to join us for our third Spring Women’s Leadership Forum. Doctors Jessica Preece and Christopher Karpowitz will present on their groundbreaking research that shows what it takes for a woman to truly be heard. After years spent analyzing lab and real-life settings to determine what it takes for a woman to truly be perceived as competent and influential, they discovered that for women, having a seat at the table does not mean having a voice. They will discuss their research that has found that women are systematically seen as less authoritative and that their influence is systematically lower. And when they speak up, they are interrupted and not listened to as much. So, what can be done? This engaging presentation will provide tips and strategies that can help all women understand what it takes for women to be heard and viewed as influential. Women of all ages (and those who influence them) are welcome to listen, learn, and ask questions in the chat! Friday Mar 12 12:00 pm – 01:15 pm

Sheep to Shawl, Frontier Homestead State Park Museum in Cedar City. Saturday, March 13th take a trip back in time and explore the journey of wool, from sheering the sheep to producing the fiber. Visit the museum from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm to have fun with the whole family. Sheep will be attending as well to give visitors the opportunity to touch and feel the wool before and after their annual haircut. Shearing demonstrations will be given once per hour starting at 10:15 am, with the final shearing at 4:00 pm. Demonstrations will include shearing, washing, carding, spinning, dyeing, and weaving. Come enjoy the demonstrations and visit with the talented craftspeople. Preregistration is required and spots are limited to ensure the safety of those attending. Masks are required in all state buildings. Mar 13th 10:00 am – 04:00 pm

Sears Dixie Invitational Art Show and Sale. The 34th annual event and will be alive with beautiful artwork, as usual! Opened to the public last month, they are protecting visitors by implementing safety precautions. Visitors will need to wear a mask to completely cover nose and mouth, plus allow for social distancing. Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am – 6 pm. Art will be available for sale in the Sears Art Museum and on the website. This is our only fundraiser to keep the Sears Art Museum open. They proudly showcase over 100 artists from all over the west and more than 200 traditional, contemporary, and sculptural pieces of artwork. Sears Art Gallery – Dixie State University 155 S. University Ave., Saint George, UT 84770 www.searsart.com



Women’s Week 2021 with the University of Utah office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion online. Women’s Week is an annual, weeklong event focused on the issues and challenges faced by those who identify as female or women. Topics are relevant to today’s socioeconomic and political climate, intersectionality and cultural movements. Women’s Week is planned by a volunteer committee of students, faculty, and staff collaborating across the university. All are welcome to get involved and participate! The theme for Women’s Week 2021 is “Inspiring a Movement.” Events will reflect on the history of women’s leadership, celebrate women’s contributions to our communities, honor those who have come before us, endeavor to create community and belonging, and facilitate a collective call to action to make the changes that are needed to enact an equitable future. Inspiring a Movement

Friday, March 12th at 12 pm

Best Heriloom Tomato Workshop at Heirloom Mills at Bobs Farm in American Fork. It’s a hands-on planting workshop. Everything you need to plant tomatoes! 20 of the best Heirloom varieties, and a few peppers available too. Beginner or expert you are going to love this workshop!They will have a lesson on growing tomatoes, and then get right to planting. Each participant will plant 12 tomato plants from seed, and then take them home to sprout and nurture. Be ready for your spring garden by starting your tomatoes on time. This workshop will save you a bunch of time and money. You won’t have to buy a bunch of different packs of seeds! We will have the seed, the soil, the pots. Plant just what you want at our workshop. This is a great opportunity. Not only will we have some of our favorite Heirloom tomatoes, but you’ll also be taught by an expert – Dale K. Thurber, Ph.D. of Delectation of Tomatoes! It will be an honor to work with him. We expect this workshop to sell out so don’t dilly dally around sign up soon. We wouldn’t normally exclude bringing kids to this hands-on workshop but with COVID we have limited the class size. Only people with tickets will be allowed in the workshop. Tickets are $25 – per person. Pay is through eventbrite. Saturday Mar 13th from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Bobs Farm 1200 N County Blvd 1200 North County Boulevard, American Fork, UT 84003 www.nowplayingutah.com/event/best-heirloom-tomato-workshop/



Spindle and Flint at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo. Spindle and Flint is a short, movement-based devised theater piece. Spindle and Flint is a short, movement-based devised theater piece about the plight of a young woman as she attempts to escape the relentless pursuit of a terrifying Inquisitor, a mechanical beast, and an oppressed city, coming face to face with the truth that has long been withheld from her. While not an officially organized theater troupe, this group of artists has worked together many times, constantly attempting to expand the vision of what theater can be, and challenging our preconceived notions about life.

$10 reserved seating

Mar 12, 2021 at 08:00 pm – 08:45 pm (Fri)

Mar 13, 2021 at 06:30 pm – 07:15 pm (Sat)

Mar 13, 2021 at 08:00 pm – 08:45 pm (Sat)

